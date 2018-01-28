Toronto church, choir organist charged with sexually assaulting teen

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with two sexual assaults that are alleged to have taken place in the Glen Park/Briar Hill area in 2016.

A 19-year-old man reported going to a home in the Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue area on Dec. 2 and 3, 2016 to practice singing for a choir. While there, the man alleges he was sexually assaulted on both days.

Police arrested 68-year-old Michael Taylor of Toronto on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 and charged him with two counts of sexual assault. His arrest was announced Sunday, Jan. 28. The charges have not been proven in court.

Taylor is an organist at several Toronto churches and works with several choir groups. Given that he has access to other youth through these activities, police are concerned there may be other victims.