Missing woman, 66, last seen downtown Toronto Christmas Eve

Toronto police are looking for a 66-year-old woman who went missing from the downtown core on Christmas Eve of last year.

Catherine Rath was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 24 in the core, and police are concerned for her safety.

She is described as 6’3” tall and 220 pounds with a light complexion, blond hair and brown eyes. There is no report on what she was last seen wearing.

Police asked for the public's help finding her Sunday, Jan. 28.