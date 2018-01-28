Eastbound Gardiner ramp to York/Bay/Yonge reopens in Toronto

Commuters heading eastbound into Toronto will have an extra route into the downtown core beginning Sunday afternoon.

The York/Bay/Yonge eastbound off-ramp from the Gardiner Expressway will reopen Jan. 28 after nine months of construction work, allowing drivers to get to Harbour Street and Lower Simcoe Street from the expressway.

Work on and around the ramp included work on the ramp itself and a widening of Harbour between Bay Street and Lower Simcoe.

Construction will continue in the areas beside the ramp.