Toronto man, 37, charged with luring, sexually assaulting child

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a child and Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims.

The charges were laid after a search warrant was executed in the area of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues Wednesday, Jan. 24.

According to police, a man met a child online in January 2016. After meeting online, the child was reportedly sexually assaulted by the man at the man’s home. Police allege the man continued to sexually assault the child over a period of several months, as well as send the child sexually explicit images online.

Investigators also allege the man communicated with other youths online for sexual purposes.