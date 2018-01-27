Toronto man, 37, charged with luring, sexually assaulting child

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a child and Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims.
The charges were laid after a search warrant was executed in the area of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues Wednesday, Jan. 24.
According to police, a man met a child online in January 2016. After meeting online, the child was reportedly sexually assaulted by the man at the man’s home. Police allege the man continued to sexually assault the child over a period of several months, as well as send the child sexually explicit images online.
Investigators also allege the man communicated with other youths online for sexual purposes.
Richard Adams, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making sexually explicit material available to a child. His arrest was announced Saturday, Jan. 27.
Adams reportedly used the name Richard B Adams online.
Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information about Richard Adams or the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police sex crimes investigators at 416-808-8500. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Reports can also be made through www.cybertip.ca — Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children.
A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a child and Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims.
The charges were laid after a search warrant was executed in the area of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues Wednesday, Jan. 24.
According to police, a man met a child online in January 2016. After meeting online, the child was reportedly sexually assaulted by the man at the man’s home. Police allege the man continued to sexually assault the child over a period of several months, as well as send the child sexually explicit images online.
Investigators also allege the man communicated with other youths online for sexual purposes.
Richard Adams, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making sexually explicit material available to a child. His arrest was announced Saturday, Jan. 27.
Adams reportedly used the name Richard B Adams online.
Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information about Richard Adams or the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police sex crimes investigators at 416-808-8500. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Reports can also be made through www.cybertip.ca — Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children.
A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting a child and Toronto police are concerned there may be more victims.
The charges were laid after a search warrant was executed in the area of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues Wednesday, Jan. 24.
According to police, a man met a child online in January 2016. After meeting online, the child was reportedly sexually assaulted by the man at the man’s home. Police allege the man continued to sexually assault the child over a period of several months, as well as send the child sexually explicit images online.
Investigators also allege the man communicated with other youths online for sexual purposes.
Richard Adams, 37, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and making sexually explicit material available to a child. His arrest was announced Saturday, Jan. 27.
Adams reportedly used the name Richard B Adams online.
Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.
Anyone with information about Richard Adams or the investigation is asked to contact Toronto police sex crimes investigators at 416-808-8500. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
Reports can also be made through www.cybertip.ca — Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children.