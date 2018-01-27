Vehicle photo released by Toronto police in Kwsie Blair murder case

A photo of a vehicle of interest in the investigation into the murder of Kwsie Blair has been released by Toronto police.
The 20-year-old Toronto man died after being found shot in the area of Dundas and Parliament streets late Monday, Nov. 13.
At 11:19 p.m., police and paramedics were called to the scene for a report of gunshots. Blair was found wounded and taken to hospital, where he died Monday, Dec. 11.
Investigators released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the investigation Saturday, Jan. 27. The vehicle, believed to be a 2012 two-door Honda Civic Ex2, was last seen fleeing west from the scene.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or investigation is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
