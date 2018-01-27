One male shot, one arrested after Junction Triangle shooting

One male was taken to a trauma centre and a male suspect was taken into custody following a Friday night shooting in the Junction Triangle.
Toronto police responded to a call that shots had been fired in the area of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West at roughly 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Upon arriving at the scene, they found evidence that a gun had been fired and soon thereafter found one victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police chased a suspect on foot, and advised those in the area to remain indoors for their own safety.
"If you are in this area please stay indoors," police said through social media at the time. "Shooting suspect believed to be armed and evading police."
Officers arrested one man in connection with the incident and reportedly recovered a firearm. Police believe there may be another potential suspect, but have not released any description.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation can contact 11 Division police at 416-808-1100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
