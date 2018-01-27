One male shot, one arrested after Junction Triangle shooting

One male was taken to a trauma centre and a male suspect was taken into custody following a Friday night shooting in the Junction Triangle.

Toronto police responded to a call that shots had been fired in the area of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West at roughly 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Upon arriving at the scene, they found evidence that a gun had been fired and soon thereafter found one victim suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police chased a suspect on foot, and advised those in the area to remain indoors for their own safety.

"If you are in this area please stay indoors," police said through social media at the time. "Shooting suspect believed to be armed and evading police."