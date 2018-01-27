Arrest in Toronto robberies by man with syringe claiming to have AIDS

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with a series of disturbing robberies in the downtown core.

According to police, a man robbed 12 financial institutions and Wine Rack locations in downtown Toronto between Jan. 11 and Jan. 13. The man is alleged to have threatened staff during the robberies, in some cases threatening them with a syringe while suggesting he had AIDS.

Mark Desjardins, 35, of Toronto, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 24 and charged with four counts of armed robbery, eight counts of robbery and three counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal act. His arrest was announced Friday, Jan. 26. The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7350. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.