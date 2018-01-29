UPDATE: Missing woman, 21, last seen in East York found

A missing 21-year-old woman last seen in East York has been found.

Josephina Dugas had been last seen at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 in the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

She was described by police as five-foot-three with a medium build and dark-blond, shoulder length hair. She had been last seen without shoes, wearing a black jacket and black yoga pants.

Police released her photo and asked for the public's help finding her shortly after midnight Saturday, Jan. 27, noting she may be in the company of a man and investigators were concerned for her safety.