Toronto police concerned for missing woman, 21, last seen in East York

Toronto police are reaching out to the public for help locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Josephina Dugas was last seen at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 in the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive. Police believe she may be in the company of a man and are concerned for her safety, but were not releasing any names as they investigated the matter.

Dugas is described as 5’3” tall with a medium build and dark-blond, shoulder length hair. She was last seen without shoes, wearing a black jacket and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 4416-222-8477, or to leave a tip online at www.222tips.com.

