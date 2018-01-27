Man rushed to hospital after attack at TTC Islington Station

Toronto police are investigating after a man sustained serious injuries during an assault at Islington subway station.

Police received a call shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 with reports that a man was bleeding from his head. Upon arriving at the TTC station, they located the victim who appeared to either have been shot or struck with a weapon. The victim told police that he had been assaulted by a group of men who fled the scene.

Police assisted emergency medical services in transporting the man to a nearby trauma centre by emergency run.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or to leave a tip online at www.222tips.com.