Toronto baseball coach, hockey rink worker charged with sexual assault

Toronto police have arrested a 51-year-old man in a sexual assault and sexual interference investigation dating back to the 1990s.

According to reports, a 33-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted several times between 1994 and 1996. During that time, the woman was as young as nine years old.

Police arrested Robert Humphrey in connection with the alleged assaults on Friday, Jan. 19 and charged him with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference. His arrest was announced Friday, Jan. 26.

Humphrey was known to coach baseball and work in hockey rinks in the city of Toronto. The charges against him have not been proven in court.