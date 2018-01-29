Q-and-A: Former councillor Howard Moscoe talks Toronto politics

Before he retired in 2010, Howard Moscoe was one of Toronto council’s most vocal and visible city councillors. Representing Ward 15 (Eglinton Lawrence) as an unofficial New Democrat, Moscoe revelled in calling out mayors (Mel Lastman in particular), standing up to the tow truck and taxi industry, and keeping a close watch on the Toronto Transit Commission.

On Jan. 26, Moscoe came back to city hall to promote his new memoir Call Me Pisher: A Madcap Romp through City Hall. At the lunch-hour launch party at the city hall branch of the Toronto Public Library, Moscoe took questions from the audience.

Here are five of them (answers have been edited for length and clarity).

1) (From Toronto city Coun. Glenn De Baeremaeker, noting that in the 1980s and 1990s, municipal corruption seemed to be more prevalent): Do you think it happens now when we’re so rules-bound that that type of corruption and inappropriate behaviour is less now?

Moscoe answers: “Most people in municipal politics are in it to do good for their communities. I found very few who are in it for their personal gain, but in the old days it was the Wild West ... (Particularly) in anything named York: the City of York, North York, York Region ... the best politicians money could be. But there were no rules about elections then. You could raise as much funds as you wanted. One defeated councillor in Toronto told me after I asked what are you going to do with your money: I’m going to buy a used car and drive down to Florida. You could do that!”

2) What did you enjoy most about the Metro Licensing Commission?

Moscoe answers: “I did it more as a duty, but what I did like about it was it gave me the opportunity to tackle things I could never touch otherwise. If I were elected provincially I would want to be the minister of consumer affairs, because I liked wringing out injustice. The taxi industry was something I got totally bogged down on, which is not something I enjoyed, but I tried to make it better for the guy behind the wheel.”

3) What do you think of Uber?

Moscoe answers: “That’s a tough one. It’s really killing the taxi industry, and it breaks my heart that these people put their lifetime into their car and they’re going to lose it all. But you can’t fight technological change. You have to find a way to make it just and livable.”

4) Can you tell us about your experience with the tow truck industry?