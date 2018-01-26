‘We don’t want that here’: Protest calls for Brown’s resignation as Simcoe North MPP

Patrick Brown should step down as Simcoe North MPP while he deals with accusations of sexual misconduct, Idle No More’s Georgian Bay chapter said.

The group held a small protest outside Brown’s constituency office Jan. 26, two days after CTV News reported two unknown women claim they were sexually assaulted by Brown about 10 years ago. Brown has denied the allegations.

Brown stepped down as leader of the Ontario PC Party Thursday, but remains MPP in Simcoe North and is nominated to run in the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding in June’s provincial election.

“Politicians have an obligation and a moral standing that’s higher than the rest of society,” Idle No More spokesperson and protest organizer Tori Cress said. “They have to remember that. I want to know the truth through due process. In the meantime, how can you run your constituency when you’re up to your neck in allegations and potential investigations? You can’t focus on your job.”

Brown’s Midland office was supposed to be open Friday. However, the front door was locked and the blinds were shuttered. Several residents stopped to drop off papers at the location. Some pumped their fists or honked their vehicle horns in support of the protestors. Others questions the timing and validity of the claims. A middle-aged man walked by and called the allegations “fake news”.

“It’s a conspiracy,” he said. “How is it that five months before an election, these women decide to show up?”

Jane Dewar, who has previously run for the federal Liberal nomination in Barrie-Innisfil, attended the rally. She said the #MeToo movement is responsible for helping women bring their stories of sexual misconduct and harassment forward.

We need to believe the accusers, even if they remain anonymous, Dewar said.

“There’s no community where these things don’t touch us,” she said. “This was investigative reporting. We expect due process but, on the other hand, we must support the claims of these young women in a climate where, historically, they’ve never been believed.”

Women are often scared to discuss abuse at the hands of powerful men for fear of repercussion, Dewar said.