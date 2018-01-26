Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman were a double homicide, police say

Toronto police believe Barry and Honey Sherman were victims of a targeted attack and are treating their deaths as murders, the lead investigator said Friday afternoon.

The Shermans were found dead in their North York home just before noon on Fri. Dec. 15. An autopsy concluded they died from “ligature compression.” Det.-Sgt. Susan Gomes declined to discuss possible suspects at a news conference.

Homicide detectives probing the case had classified it as suspicious, but there had been a running controversy over how they died. An early theory floated by police sources the day the bodies were discovered was that it was murder-suicide. But the Sherman family, which hired high-profile criminal lawyer Brian Greenspan, a team of private investigators and a high profile retired pathologist, disagreed.

At the Sherman home on Old Colony Rd. in North York on Friday morning, the scene appeared to be virtually the same from when the investigation began in mid-December. Withered, dried-up flowers remained where they were left weeks ago.

That changed at 11 a.m. when officers began removing the police tape that had stretched around the property since Dec. 15. Shortly after, at 11:06 a.m., a police car that had been parked in the front of the house left the scene.

Former Toronto police Det. Martin Woodhouse, part of Klatt Investigations, hired by the Sherman family, arrived at the home. Woodhouse pulled his car into the driveway and took out a small video camera, appearing to film the outside of the house.

Woodhouse spoke with private security, who arrived around the time police left.

The private security then put up their own caution tape around the property, replacing the police tape that the officers just removed.

Last week, the Star published a story detailing the preliminary findings of the private team assembled by the Sherman family. It concluded that the Shermans were the victims of a double murder, a killing that had the appearance of a contract hit, according to sources.

Though their bodies were discovered on the Friday, it is believed by the private investigation team that they died between late Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. They were found in a sitting position, legs stretched out front, and men’s leather belts wrapped around their necks and looped over a low railing that surrounds their indoor pool.