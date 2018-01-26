Mild weekend ahead in Toronto, but you'll need your umbrella

Toronto is getting treated to some warm weather this weekend, but it will be mixed with rain too.

Meteorologists forecast temperatures of 6 C Saturday and 5 C Sunday, but with an expected wind temperatures will feel cooler than that. Overnight, temperatures will dip below zero.

Rain is possible all day on Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be dry.

The break from winter ends on Monday when a more seasonable -3 C is forecast in the daytime along with light snow.