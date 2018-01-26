Parkdale landlord sentenced following blaze that injured firefighter

The owner of a Parkdale residential building has been sentenced to six months of house arrest and three years of probation stemming from a 2016 fire in which a firefighter was seriously injured.
Celia Gomez, owner of 31 Alma Ave., a property also known as 441 Dufferin St., pleaded guilty in October to a charge of arson by negligence and was handed her sentence Thursday, Jan. 25. Gomez is also forbidden from owning rental property or acting as a landlord during her probation period.
Gomez was charged with several offences under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act (FPPA), including lack of operating smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, lack of fire separations, and defective and wedged-open fire doors which allowed the fire to spread rapidly through the second floor apartment.
In addition to those charges, she was also charged by Toronto police with numerous offences, including two counts of arson by negligence, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, mischief endangering life, and mischief under $5,000.
Gomez was fined $42,000 plus the 25 per cent provincial victim fine surcharge for the violations of the Ontario Fire Code, in addition to a fine of $14,000 plus 25 per cent provincial victim fine surcharge for previous convictions under the FPPA for similar violations of the Ontario Fire Code identified by Toronto Fire Services at the same property in 2014.
"This is an important reminder that violations of the Ontario Fire Code do pose serious risks to residents and responding firefighters and can result in tragic consequences," Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said in a release. "Toronto Fire Services is committed to ensuring appropriate measures are taken by property owners to achieve compliance and will continue to work with Toronto police in these types of fires involving serious injury or death."
