Parkdale landlord sentenced following blaze that injured firefighter

The owner of a Parkdale residential building has been sentenced to six months of house arrest and three years of probation stemming from a 2016 fire in which a firefighter was seriously injured.

Celia Gomez, owner of 31 Alma Ave., a property also known as 441 Dufferin St., pleaded guilty in October to a charge of arson by negligence and was handed her sentence Thursday, Jan. 25. Gomez is also forbidden from owning rental property or acting as a landlord during her probation period.

Gomez was charged with several offences under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act (FPPA), including lack of operating smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, lack of fire separations, and defective and wedged-open fire doors which allowed the fire to spread rapidly through the second floor apartment.

In addition to those charges, she was also charged by Toronto police with numerous offences, including two counts of arson by negligence, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, mischief endangering life, and mischief under $5,000.