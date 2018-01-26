Ferrari, Mercedes among $350k worth of vehicles seized for street racing in Norval

Halton Regional Police seized $350,000 worth of vehicles for stunt driving in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning (Jan. 26).

According to a tweet by the Milton Division of the police service, a Ferrari and a Mercedes were clocked going 161 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the small village just outside of Georgetown.

Murtaza, 20, of Mississauga and Muhammad Mehboob, 21, of Oakville are facing the following charges: Race a motor vehicle and speeding.

Both vehicles have been impounded for a period of seven days.