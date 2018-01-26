Masked machete man sought in stabbing near York University

Two men are recovering after being stabbed in what police believe was a random machete attack in North York.
Toronto police said two men were on Murray Ross Parkway (near York University) when “an unknown” masked man with a machete approached just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.
The suspect stabbed one victim in the back with the machete.
The victim, 40, suffered an eight-inch laceration that needed 20 staples.
The other victim, 24, suffered stab wounds to his arm while trying to stop the attack.
“When (he) realized what was happening, the 24-year-old tried to disarm the man with the machete and in the process ended up sustaining injuries to his arm,” said police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, noting both victims “fled the area and contacted police.”
Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Sidhu, adding the incident appears to be a “random” attack.
Police don’t have a description of the attacker.
Anyone with information is asked to call 31 Division police at 416-808-3100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
