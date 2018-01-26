Masked machete man sought in stabbing near York University

Two men are recovering after being stabbed in what police believe was a random machete attack in North York.

Toronto police said two men were on Murray Ross Parkway (near York University) when “an unknown” masked man with a machete approached just after 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

The suspect stabbed one victim in the back with the machete.

The victim, 40, suffered an eight-inch laceration that needed 20 staples.