Motorist stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, drives himself to hospital

A 38-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough Thursday night.
Police said they were called to a hospital on Ellesmere Road for a man who walked into the emergency department with stab wounds.
“(The) victim drove himself there,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.
The victim, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Sidhu said the stabbing took place at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue as a “result of a road rage incident according to the victim.”
Police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information can contact 43 Division police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
