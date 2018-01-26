Motorist stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, drives himself to hospital

A 38-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a hospital on Ellesmere Road for a man who walked into the emergency department with stab wounds.

“(The) victim drove himself there,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The victim, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.