Motorist stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, drives himself to hospital

News 08:49 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk Scarborough Mirror

A 38-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a hospital on Ellesmere Road for a man who walked into the emergency department with stab wounds.

“(The) victim drove himself there,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The victim, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sidhu said the stabbing took place at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue as a “result of a road rage incident according to the victim.”

Police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can contact 43 Division police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

Motorist stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, drives himself to hospital

Incident blamed on road rage

News 08:49 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk Scarborough Mirror

A 38-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a hospital on Ellesmere Road for a man who walked into the emergency department with stab wounds.

“(The) victim drove himself there,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The victim, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sidhu said the stabbing took place at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue as a “result of a road rage incident according to the victim.”

Police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can contact 43 Division police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

Motorist stabbed multiple times in Scarborough, drives himself to hospital

Incident blamed on road rage

News 08:49 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk Scarborough Mirror

A 38-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident in Scarborough Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a hospital on Ellesmere Road for a man who walked into the emergency department with stab wounds.

“(The) victim drove himself there,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The victim, stabbed multiple times in the upper body, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sidhu said the stabbing took place at Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue as a “result of a road rage incident according to the victim.”

Police didn’t release a description of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information can contact 43 Division police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

 