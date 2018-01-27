UPDATE: Missing girl, 16, last seen in Scarborough found

A missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Scarborough has been found following an appeal from Toronto police to help locate her.

Sian Barham had been last seen in the area of Midland and Finch avenues at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

She was described by police as five-foot-eight and 125 pounds with medium-length, black hair.

She had been last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black-and-white Vans shoes, and carrying a black purse.