Toronto police searching for girl, 16, last seen in Scarborough

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sian Barham was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4:20 p.m. near Midland and Finch avenues in Scarborough.

She is described as 5'8" and 125 lbs with medium-length, black hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black and white Vans running shoes. She also had a black purse.