Toronto police searching for girl, 16, last seen in Scarborough

News 04:58 PM by Toronto Newsroom Scarborough Mirror

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sian Barham was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4:20 p.m. near Midland and Finch avenues in Scarborough.

She is described as 5'8" and 125 lbs with medium-length, black hair.

The teen was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and black and white Vans running shoes. She also had a black purse. 

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.

