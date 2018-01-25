Elderly man, 83, last seen in north Etobicoke, goes missing

Toronto police are searching for an elderly man last seen today (Jan. 25) in north Etobicoke.

Jules Jardine, 83, went missing near Kipling and Finch avenues.

He is described as 5'7" and clean-shaven with a medium build and grey, short brown hair. Jardine may be wearing a red and black striped shirt, a light-black jacket, and running shoes.

He is believed to be driving a 2011 beige, four-door Hyundai Elantra with the Ontario licence plate ANEX121. The vehicle has distinctive reflective stickers/tape on both sides and several rear bumper stickers.