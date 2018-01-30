Weston car dealer a no-show at meeting to resolve parking dispute

The owner of a car dealership at the centre of a parking dispute on a small, dead end street in Weston failed to attend a meeting hosted by the councillor in an effort to resolve the issues homeowners charge they’ve been dealing with for more than a year.

“The owner was invited, but didn’t show up,” York South-Weston Coun. Frances Nunziata said following the Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting. “I’m a little disappointed. I don’t know why he didn’t come.”

Victoria Avenue West homeowner Li DiMarco called the dealership owner’s absence “most inconsiderate” and “disrespectful.”

“We’re sick of this. It’s interfering with the enjoyment of our homes,” she said. “I can’t handle the stress anymore.”

Nevertheless, the councillor and residents of the street, off Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue, agree it was a productive meeting that resulted in an action plan to stop the parking infractions. Representatives from Toronto Police Service parking enforcement and City of Toronto transportation services attended.

Parking enforcement reported that, since the complaint was made in late 2016, officers have responded on average every four days. However, few tickets have been issued because the vehicles get moved as soon as officers are spotted.

Further discussion focused on changing parking regulations, but it is likely cars would continue to get moved as soon as parking enforcement is seen. Furthermore, when the tractor trailer delivers a new shipment of vehicles weekly, it stops on Weston Road and completely obstructs entrance onto Victoria Avenue, DiMarco said.

The dealership plows its snow onto the road while its parking lot flags block the sightline of the street, she added. DiMarco relies on a motorized scooter and so to ensure the dealership doesn’t block her driveway, an accessible parking permit will be issued for the front of her house.

Nunziata said a second meeting would be scheduled within the next three to four months to determine whether the parking issues have been resolved. In the meantime, traffic operations will be monitoring the street alongside bylaw officers from transportation services to address the problems, which also include double-parking on boulevard and sidewalks.