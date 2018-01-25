Toronto Police searching for federal inmate, Shadoe Moore

Toronto’s Police Service’s Fugitive Squad is looking for a federal inmate currently serving a three-year, seven month sentence for robbery.
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public’s help to locate Shadoe Moore.
The 27-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching parole.
Moore is described as 5’9” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has “Tashina” tattooed on his neck, "Nish" on the knuckles of his left hand, and "Cree" on the knuckles of his right hand.
He is also known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be left on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TorontoPolice. There’s also a free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes, Google Play or Blackberry App World.
