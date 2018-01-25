Toronto Police searching for federal inmate, Shadoe Moore

Toronto’s Police Service’s Fugitive Squad is looking for a federal inmate currently serving a three-year, seven month sentence for robbery.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public’s help to locate Shadoe Moore.

The 27-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching parole.

Moore is described as 5’9” and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has “Tashina” tattooed on his neck, "Nish" on the knuckles of his left hand, and "Cree" on the knuckles of his right hand.