Weston culinary program Frontburners scoops 30K from Epicure Foundation

A Weston Village-based nonprofit culinary training program for teens and young adults is the recipient of a $20,000 cash grant and in-kind donation of kitchen products valued at $10,000 from the Epicure Foundation, dedicated to food education and security.

The Frontburners Youth Kitchen Program, previously known as Catering Careers, is offered at Frontlines, a community centre for children and youth, a fixture on Weston Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue, for the past three decades. Participants gain hands-on experience preparing meals in addition to culinary education, including their Smart Serve certificate. Meanwhile, food prepared by students is served to the younger members of the Frontlines community.

Frontburners’ one-of-a-kind approach ties into the Epicure Foundation’s core value that to whom much is given, much is expected, according to vice-president of marketing Joanne Macdonald.

“It’s a unique program that gives back to the community,” she told the Guardian. “It provides an opportunity for people to gain skills and job preparation while feeding kids in the neighbourhood.”

Epicure received hundreds of applicants from across Canada. From those, 15 were shortlisted and received $10,000 each of in kind donations of cookware and food products. The top five were chosen by the public by online voting.

“It was a close race,” Macdonald said.

Joining Frontlines’ Frontburners Youth Kitchen Program in the top five grant recipients were the Campbell River Family Services Society on Vancouver Island, the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Victoria, the YMCA of Kingston, Ont., and Hope Blooms Youth Social Entrepreneurial Ventures in Halifax.

Frontlines executive director Stachen Frederick revealed she had just 24 hours to write and submit an application. She said stumbled upon the Epicure grant while exploring the nonprofit organization Charity Village website.

“I came across it on Friday evening and it was due Monday morning. I went into kick-start mode,” Frederick said. “The kind of success we’ve had with the program — it’s easy to write about.”

As well as outlining the program’s mission to train participants for a culinary career while sharing meals with younger kids, Frederick said she pointed out in her application that graduates have been hired locally, which means Frontlines has been able to “invest in the economic development of our community.”