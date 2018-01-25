More than 200 Toronto restaurants featured in 2018 Winterlicious

Winterlicious, Toronto’s winter culinary celebration, kicks off for a 15-day run on Friday, Jan. 26.

Once again, more than 200 restaurants are set to offer prix fixe menus ranging in price from $23 to $33 for lunch and $33 to $53 for dinner.

This year, 11 new restaurants will be taking part in the program, which will conclude on Thursday, Feb. 8. They include: Antler, Barrio Cerveceria, Crosswinds, District Eatery, Figures, Flor De Sal, Fonda Lola, Jawny Bakers, Le Notre Bistro, Peoples Eatery and The Queen & Beaver Public House.

Visit www.toronto.ca/winterlicious for a list of all participating eateries as well as an interactive map of locations, and a search function to locate restaurants by price, neighbourhood, cuisine, and dietary restrictions.

"Toronto has some of the most diverse and notable restaurants in the world," said councillor Michael Thompson, chair of the city's Economic Development and Culture Committee, in a Jan. 25 release.

"Winterlicious spotlights our impressive restaurant industry while providing customers with delicious food for excellent value."

During Winterlicious, food enthusiasts can also take advantage of two hours of free parking near the King Street Transit Pilot. Diners should use the Green P app to pay for parking at any of the locations identified on the map and enter a promotional code to receive up to $10 off parking. Visit http://ow.ly/29kQ30hXtLa for more details.

The City of Toronto produces the Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs, which began in 2003 as a way to boost the city’s restaurant industry during typically slower times. To date, participating restaurants have served more than 6.8 million meals. The program has generated more than $300 million in economic activity for the industry.