Toronto holds pothole-repair blitz for second consecutive weekend

For the second consecutive weekend, the City of Toronto is making a concerted effort to fill the abundance of potholes on Toronto’s streets.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, 55 crews will be working to fill potholes across the city including on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

City staff will also be working extended hours today (Jan. 25) and Friday to repair the vehicle-damaging craters.

“Our hardworking city crews will take advantage of another weekend without snow to continue to tackle potholes across Toronto," Mayor John Tory said in a Jan. 25 news release.

“We know how frustrating potholes are for drivers and cyclists, and we are deploying extra resources on the task of improving our roads to ensure a smoother commute."

Last weekend, upwards of 15,500 potholes were filled.

So far this year, more than 25,000 potholes have been repaired in Toronto. Typically, 25 crews are out repairing potholes at any given time.

“I want to thank our crews, who have worked long hours to help fix our roads," said Ward 25 Coun. Jaye Robinson, who is also the chair of the City's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee, in the news release.

Drivers should expect some minor details due to the road work and the public is asked to be courteous to crews, respect work zones, and be patient.

Due to the recent freezing and thawing weather conditions, the number of potholes on city streets is up. Similar weather conditions are expected to occur in the coming weeks resulting in more potholes, which are created when water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road. The moisture then freezes and expands forcing up sections of the pavement. Potholes happen when vehicles driving over this section of road break the pavement and force out the asphalt.