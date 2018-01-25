Cycling and walking trail expanding through Scarborough this summer

Cyclists, runners and pedestrians in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux area can hear on Monday, Jan. 29 about a multi-use trail to be built through the neighbourhood.

The 1.6-kilometre trail segment in the hydro corridor along McNicoll Avenue will go from west of Pharmacy Avenue to L’Amoreaux Park east of Birchmount Road, where it will join a 6.5 section of the Finch Corridor Trail completed to Middlefield Road in 2011.

Construction of the new segment is planned for this summer and fall.

Bike signals will be added at the major roadways.