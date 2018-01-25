Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Queen Street West

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Trinity Bellwoods area.
Toronto police said a 25-year-old man was on the south side of Queen Street West, west of Niagara Street, standing on the road near at TTC streetcar stop just before 7:30 a.m.
A woman, 46, was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 eastbound on Queen Street West approaching Niagara Street when the man was struck by her vehicle.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Trinity Bellwoods area.
Toronto police said a 25-year-old man was on the south side of Queen Street West, west of Niagara Street, standing on the road near at TTC streetcar stop just before 7:30 a.m.
A woman, 46, was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 eastbound on Queen Street West approaching Niagara Street when the man was struck by her vehicle.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Trinity Bellwoods area.
Toronto police said a 25-year-old man was on the south side of Queen Street West, west of Niagara Street, standing on the road near at TTC streetcar stop just before 7:30 a.m.
A woman, 46, was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 eastbound on Queen Street West approaching Niagara Street when the man was struck by her vehicle.
Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-1900, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).