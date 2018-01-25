Man in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Queen Street West

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Trinity Bellwoods area.

Toronto police said a 25-year-old man was on the south side of Queen Street West, west of Niagara Street, standing on the road near at TTC streetcar stop just before 7:30 a.m.

A woman, 46, was driving a 2016 Mazda 3 eastbound on Queen Street West approaching Niagara Street when the man was struck by her vehicle.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.