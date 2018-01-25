SIU charges Toronto police officer with assault

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer with assault.
Ontario Special Investigations Unit said in a statement Thursday that its director Tony Loparco has reasonable grounds to charge Toronto police Const. Douglas Jason Holmes with one count of causing bodily harm.
An SIU investigation found an officer observed a 44-year-old man on a bicycle apparently committing a traffic infraction on Queens Way west of Yonge Street last Oct. 10 at about 5 p.m., the statement said.
An officer stopped and subsequently arrested the man.
The man later went to hospital where he was subsequently diagnosed with a "serious injury", the SIU stated.
Holmes will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at Old City Hall in Toronto on Feb. 14.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
