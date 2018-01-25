SIU charges Toronto police officer with assault

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer with assault.

Ontario Special Investigations Unit said in a statement Thursday that its director Tony Loparco has reasonable grounds to charge Toronto police Const. Douglas Jason Holmes with one count of causing bodily harm.

An SIU investigation found an officer observed a 44-year-old man on a bicycle apparently committing a traffic infraction on Queens Way west of Yonge Street last Oct. 10 at about 5 p.m., the statement said.

An officer stopped and subsequently arrested the man.