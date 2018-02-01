UPDATE: Missing man last seen in Scarborough found

A missing 47-year-old man last seen in Scarborough has been found.

Jozsef Duch had been last seen in the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23.

He was described by police as clean-shaven, five-foot-eleven and 180 pounds with a medium build and shaved head. He had been last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black toque and brown safety shoes.

Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Thursday, Jan. 25, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.