Toronto police seek help locating man missing from Scarborough

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to find a man missing from Scarborough.
Jozsef Duch, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area, police said.
Police are concerned for his safety.
He is described as 5'11", 180 pounds with a medium build, clean-shaven with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black toque and brown safety shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-4300, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to find a man missing from Scarborough.
Jozsef Duch, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area, police said.
Police are concerned for his safety.
He is described as 5'11", 180 pounds with a medium build, clean-shaven with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black toque and brown safety shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-4300, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to find a man missing from Scarborough.
Jozsef Duch, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area, police said.
Police are concerned for his safety.
He is described as 5'11", 180 pounds with a medium build, clean-shaven with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black toque and brown safety shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-4300, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), go online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).