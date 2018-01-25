Toronto police seek help locating man missing from Scarborough

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help to find a man missing from Scarborough.

Jozsef Duch, 47, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road area, police said.

Police are concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5'11", 180 pounds with a medium build, clean-shaven with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black toque and brown safety shoes.