Tenants at an apartment in Toronto's Parkdale area oppose above-guideline rent

Tenants at another Parkdale apartment complex are planning a strike to challenge a rent hike they call unfair and harmful to low-income, long-time residents.

According to a copy of the application to the Landlord and Tenant Board, Nuspor Investments — the property management company at 1251 King St. W. — is seeking a rent increase of 3.4 per cent. That's 1.6 percentage points above the rental guideline set by the province this year.

The application follows renovations at the 14-floor building, and the landlord wants all tenants to share in the costs totalling about $300,000. The application says the renovation process started in 2015 and has included new garbage disposals, new paint and carpeting in the hallways, a heat exchanger and lighting retrofits.

"All the common areas have been upgraded, and yet they've never touched our units. Ever," said Mark Farquharson, one of the tenants organizing the strike. He added the renovations also included new landscaping outside the building with flowers and shrubs.