Established in 2013, 0109 Dessert & Chocolate is stepping into its fifth year. The chocolate shop features a spacious dining area with an open kitchen, jazz piano music, dim lighting and cozy wooden décor, creating the perfect space to sit back and relax.

Visit for a wide selection of desserts, homemade Italian gelato and fresh cream handmade chocolate truffles. At 0109, every detail matters, which is why only the freshest and finest ingredients are used to create the decadent desserts. Premium Swiss Lindt Chocolate is used as the only chocolate ingredient in the desserts, chocolates and beverages. Everything is made onsite daily.

Foodies looking for something new and unique need to look no further than the 0109 Dessert & Chocolate menu. Recommended treats include: the must-try Melting Magic Chocolate Bomb, the Gelato Fondue and, for those who love the Eiffel Tower, the Je t'aime, Paris, flavourful, impressive and beautifully presented. Other desserts include freshly baked waffles, crepes, chocolate lava cakes, crepe cakes, cheesecakes, tiramisu, crème brulee, panna cotta, and more. Savoury light dishes were also added to the menu recently, such as vegetarian pastas, soups and the delicious waffles and crepes.

0109 Dessert & Chocolate - we make your life sweeter!

Store location:

2190 McNicoll Ave. Unit 109. Scarborough