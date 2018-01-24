Toronto police warn public of fake Canada Revenue Agency Bitcoin scam

Toronto police have issued an alert warning residents of a fake Canada Revenue Agency scam that's asking people to send Bitcoins.

“If you have been contacted by someone claiming to be an agent for the CRA, please be cautious regarding the information you are providing,” warned a statement from police Wednesday, Jan. 24. “Do not be afraid to ask for any credentials, and to ask for a phone number to call once you have confirmed all the credentials.”

Anyone contacted by the scammers is asked to report the incident to their local police department.

Police are reminding people that the CRA does not ask for Bitcoin payments, send QR codes to request payments or send police officers to arrest people for immediate non-payments.