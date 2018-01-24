Missing man, 60, last seen in Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man last seen in Scarborough’s Birch Cliff neighbourhood.

Lloyd Cox was last seen in the area of Warden Avenue and Kingston Road at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

He was described by police as five-foot-ten with a thin build, blue eyes and long uncombed brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue parka, blue jeans, brown boots and dark-grey toque.

Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 24, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.