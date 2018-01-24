Missing man, 60, last seen in Scarborough's Birch Cliff neighbourhood

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man last seen in Scarborough’s Birch Cliff neighbourhood.
Lloyd Cox was last seen in the area of Warden Avenue and Kingston Road at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22.
He was described by police as five-foot-ten with a thin build, blue eyes and long uncombed brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black or navy blue parka, blue jeans, brown boots and dark-grey toque.
Police released his photo and asked for the public’s help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 24, noting investigators are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 41 Division police at 416-808-4100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
