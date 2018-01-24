Campbell's to close south Etobicoke soup factory, cutting 380 jobs

Approximately 380 manufacturing jobs are expected to be lost after today’s announcement that Campbell Soup Company will be closing its south Etobicoke plant.

In a statement released on Jan. 24, the company said the closure of the 87-year-old Toronto manufacturing facility – which will take place in phases over the next 18 months – will improve the operational efficiency of its North American thermal supply chain network.

Ana Dominguez, president of Campbell Canada, informed employees of the closure during a meeting held at the plant earlier in the day.

“Today is a tough day,” Dominguez said in the statement. “We are committed to treating our employees with the respect and fairness they deserve.”

To those ends, Campbell has pledged to offer the 380 affected employees severance packages, as well as career counseling with employment advisors to assist with their job searches, resume writing and preparing for interviews.

The company has also promised to host job fairs and provide on-site financial planning workshops, among other benefits, to assist employees with the transition.

Despite this decision to close its circa 1931 Etobicoke plant, which Campbell said was too old to retrofit in a way that was competitively viable, Dominguez said Canada remains important to Campbell.

“We are remaining in Canada and will continue to make important contributions to the food industry in this country,” she said.

While all Canadian soup and broth production will be consolidated into the company’s existing U.S. manufacturing network, with production transitioning to Campbell’s plants in Maxton, North Carolina, Napoleon, Ohio, and Paris, Texas, Campbell will be relocating its Canadian headquarters – along with its nearly 200 roles – in the next several months.

Site selection is underway for a new location in the Greater Toronto Area, which will feature a new Food Innovation Center.