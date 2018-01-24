Man hit and killed by vehicle on Warden in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was hit at Warden Avenue and Bamburgh Circle shortly before noon.

Warden has been closed in both directions for a Toronto police investigation. It is expected to reopen at approximately 4 or 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police traffic services at 416-808-1900. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

