Toronto firefighters douse two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village

News 02:28 PM by Andrew Palamarchuk Beach Mirror

A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.

“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.

The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

 

Toronto firefighters douse two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village

News 02:28 PM by Andrew Palamarchuk Beach Mirror

A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.

“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.

The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

 

Toronto firefighters douse two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village

News 02:28 PM by Andrew Palamarchuk Beach Mirror

A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.

“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.

The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

 