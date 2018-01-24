Toronto firefighters douse two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village

A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.

“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.