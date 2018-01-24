Toronto firefighters douse two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village

A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.
Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.
“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.
The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.
A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.
Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.
“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.
The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.
A two-alarm house fire in Danforth Village caused about $100,000 damage early Wednesday.
Fire crews were called to the home, on Hanson Street near Coxwell and Danforth avenues, at 3:13 a.m. Jan. 24.
Toronto Fire Services Capt. Michael Westwood said firefighters “on arrival observed flames and heavy smoke” from the single-storey house.
“(A) single male occupant was outside of the residence,” he said in an email.
The fire was extinguished at 3:52 a.m.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
There were no injuries reported.