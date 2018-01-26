Scarborough politicians urge patience on McDairmid Woods improvements

A Scarborough city councillor is receptive to improving the condition of McDairmid Woods Park. But Chin Lee maintained such a move will likely be in the long term and urged patience to the community living around the park anxious to see improvements.

A portion of the park could be expropriated, along with land belonging to eight residences on Marilake Drive, should Ontario's Ministry of Transportation (MTO) proceed with plans to widen a section of Highway 401, adjacent to the park. While a final decision on expropriation is likely months away, a local residents’ group has called on the city to champion an "appeasement package" which includes cleaning up the park, which they say has been overrun by invasive weeds.

While open to the idea of getting more park improvements funded, Lee said he had to consult further with local MPP Soo Wong, the MTO as well as the city’s park’s department, a process which he admitted could take up to a few months.

“Certainly (McDairmid Woods) is something that needs to be discussed,” said Lee in response to the Scarborough Mirror’s story detailing the residents’ concerns. “We always look at improvements as part of the expansion.”

Sheila White from the C.D. Farquharson Community Association told the Mirror the park has suffered from an outbreak of dog- strangling vines, as well as an accumulation of deadwood. But the park has been deemed to meet acceptable city management standards, and Lee said a general approach to ensure city green spaces are “naturalized” may not adhere with residents’ ideas.

“The city is trying to change the mindset that parks should be all manicured lawns,” he said.

Wong expressed measured support for the residents’ wishes, but also urged patience.

“I think we need to give the MTO a little time, (the highway widening) is one of many projects it’s working on,” said Wong this week. “This is a long-term project and one of the conversations to have is the community impact.”

Wong said she plans to speak with the residents as well as ministry and city officials to determine what’s possible for the park.



