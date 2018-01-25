Yonge Street in North York could be due for another existential change

For more than three decades, Yonge Street between Sheppard Avenue and Finch Avenue has been an almost existential main street for North York.

In the years following the Second World War, it was the heart of the bedroom community of Willowdale, complete with grocers and restaurants and even a local movie theatre. In the 1980s through the 1990s and 2000s it grew into a very different kind of main street: one flanked by highrise development, leaning toward the residential end of the spectrum. In 2018, it is one of the most densely-populated areas in the city, and despite those subways has some of the heaviest traffic as well.

Now, the North York main street is slated for another change as the crumbling sidewalks and street surface come due for a resurfacing. And if the REimagining Yonge Street plan goes forward as recommended, that change could in its way be as profound as the others: a $51.5 million project to widen sidewalks, enhance the public space with trees and a median, add protected bike lanes and narrow the six-lane street to four lanes.

Toronto's Public Works and Infrastructure Committee began to grapple with the plan at its Jan. 19 meeting and heard from starkly divided public deputations. Cycling advocates and urbanists joined local councillor John Filion to argue for the plan. But others – some local business owners afraid the loss of off-peak parking on Yonge would hurt their bottom line, and residents from neighbourhoods just north of Finch, fearful that traffic would infiltrate their neighbourhoods, pushed hard for a second option, costing $71 million, to move the bike lanes a block west to Beecroft Avenue, and only narrow the six lanes on Yonge.

And Filion, who strongly supports the staff recommendation of narrowing the lanes, is squared off against Willowdale Coun. David Shiner, who represents the neighbourhoods north of Finch.

Filion maintains that the wide Yonge Street makes it impossible for the southern stretch to function as a proper main street.

“The main problem is it being a seven-lane highway (counting turn lanes), which just funnels traffic down into the city,” said Filion. “If that's expected to alleviate traffic, let's just run six lanes down the whole damn thing. Let's widen everywhere so all the cars from York Region can pour in.”

Filion noted the staff report shows the narrowing would only add a minute to the trip – and the reconstruction of the road itself will take long enough to convince drivers to take other routes.

Shiner, meanwhile, says he intends to move a third option that will cost less than the $71 million because it avoids property expropriation along the route: building the bike lanes on Beecroft, then cutting east through the TTC parking lot at Finch to join up with new bike lanes on Willowdale Avenue, that would continue north to Steeles.

“I'm not anti bike lanes,” said Shiner. “I don't want Yonge Street to be the next battleground as King Street has become where restaurants are taken out. This one is permanent – it can't be taken out.”