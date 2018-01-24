Man, 57, charged after rash of robbery attempts downtown Toronto

A man faces 16 charges following a string of robbery attempts in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police allege that a man committed four robberies within a 15-minute span on Friday, Jan. 19.

At 1:45 p.m., police report a man came up to a 48-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son, indicated he had a weapon in his pocket and demanded money near The Esplanade and Jarvis Street. The woman and her son managed to flee from the man.

Five minutes later, the same man allegedly stepped in front of a 44-year-old woman walking in the area of St. Lawrence Market and blocked her way.

“He demanded she give him all her money and stated he had a gun,” police alleged in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 24. “The man had an object concealed inside his pocket.”

Security in the area approached, and a suspect walked away.

At 1:55 p.m., the same man walked back to St. Lawrence Market and approached a booth. He allegedly had his hand concealed inside his pocket and told a 30-year-old woman that he had a gun. He demanded cash, but didn’t obtain any money.

At 1:57 p.m., the same man allegedly entered a convenience store at Front and Lower Jarvis streets, told a 45-year-old woman that he had a gun and demanded cash while keeping his hand inside his coat pocket.

A witness contacted police, and a man was arrested inside the store.

Regis Plourde, 57, of Toronto, has been charged with four counts of robbery and 12 counts of failing to comply with probation.