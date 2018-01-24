No end in sight for tourists' love affair with Toronto

“At the same time as the visa change, Mexicans were given a pretty clear reason not to travel to the U.S.,” he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s anti-Mexico rhetoric. “So the opportunity for Canada and Toronto to express a sense of welcome and an invitation to Mexican travelers was perfectly timed and it’s not a surprise that we’re seeing this kind of massive growth.”

So why are people flocking to a city once viewed internationally as a lower-tier destination, nice but far from sexy?

A bunch of factors together have made the city hip and hot, Weir says. They include superstar Drake rapping about his hometown, multiple pro sports teams grabbing headlines, a reputation as a food mecca, the film industry showcased by TIFF, and a booming tech sector that has Google sister company Sidewalk Labs hoping to reinvent urban life here.

Underscoring that is cultural diversity, openness to internationalism and an emphasis on urbanism.

“There is something exciting percolating that has captured international attention,” Weir said. “The cumulative weight of all these things happening at the same time is really driving our profile.

“Canada is having a profound moment right now and Toronto is the major urban centre of that country, so we are leveraging Canada’s strength and positioning Toronto as Canada’s downtown . . . We have our issues but are increasingly seen as a modern, progressive, idealistic place. In some places Toronto is viewed as an ideal for what a city can and should be.”

Convention business also remains strong, with Toronto attracting massive gatherings including more than 20,000 Rotarians expected in June.

The new figures aren’t all cheery. Fewer visitors arrived in 2017 from the U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia and Netherlands. Tourism from all those countries is, however, up over levels from five years ago — in some cases dramatically so.

Domestic travellers continue to visit Toronto more than any other Canadian city. Toronto welcomed 10.4 million overnight domestic visitors, spending $2.6 billion in 2017.

