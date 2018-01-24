Toronto Mayor John Tory to attend North York town hall meeting

York Centre Coun. James Pasternak will host his Ward 10 Town Hall meeting Thursday, Jan. 25.

The meeting will take place at Antibes Community Centre, 140 Antibes Dr., near Bathurst Street and Drewry Avenue, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mayor John Tory is expected to attend.

Issues up for discussion will include community safety, infrastructure investments, affordable housing, seniors strategy, reducing gridlock, recreation programs, park improvements and arts funding.