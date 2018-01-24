Toronto boy, 16, charged with attempted murder in Etobicoke shooting

A teen boy faces several charges in connection with a shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police report a teen and a group of friends “attended a restaurant” in the Dixon Road and Highway 27 area on the night of Saturday, Jan. 13. A verbal altercation took place in the parking lot, the altercation escalated and the teen produced a semi-automatic handgun, police alleged.

“Everyone in the area began to flee,” police said in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 24. “A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old man fled in a vehicle.”

The teen reportedly fired multiple rounds into the vehicles with the two men inside and then fled the area on foot.