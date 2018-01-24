Toronto boy, 16, charged with attempted murder in Etobicoke shooting

A teen boy faces several charges in connection with a shooting in Etobicoke.
Toronto police report a teen and a group of friends “attended a restaurant” in the Dixon Road and Highway 27 area on the night of Saturday, Jan. 13. A verbal altercation took place in the parking lot, the altercation escalated and the teen produced a semi-automatic handgun, police alleged.
“Everyone in the area began to flee,” police said in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 24. “A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old man fled in a vehicle.”
The teen reportedly fired multiple rounds into the vehicles with the two men inside and then fled the area on foot.
The men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
At about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 22, a 16-year-old Toronto boy was arrested. He was allegedly found in possession of a loaded CZ Shadow 9-mm handgun.
The teen faces a string of charges including two counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.
He can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 23 Division at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
