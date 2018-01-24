Funding assured for new east Toronto French-language high school

The provincial government is funding a new French-language high school in east Toronto.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s Ministry of Education announced the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, the French public school board in central and southwestern Ontario, is getting $16 million to open a new, 500-pupil high school – it’s fourth in Toronto – in Beaches-East York or Toronto-Danforth.

And while the money isn’t necessarily hinged on a specific location, Viamonde has expressed a strong interest and crafted a plan to revamp and renovate the former Greenwood Secondary School near Greenwood and Danforth avenues. Some parents, however, have expressed reservations about the Greenwood site.

If all goes as planned, a new French-language high school could open its doors in the fall of 2020 or 2021.

“This is definitely excellent news for Viamonde, but mainly for the community in East York-Riverdale. We’ve been asking for this funding for years,” Board Chair and Trustee Jean-François L’Heureux told Metroland Tuesday morning.

“The Ministry (of Education) and the government have acknowledged there’s enough demand for a 500-student school (in east Toronto).”

L’Heureux said many details must still be worked out with both the Toronto District School Board, which owns the Greenwood School site, as well as the City of Toronto before construction can even start.

Nonetheless, he said he’s optimistic about the future and hopes the community will be as happy as Viamonde is today.

“A big step has been reached,” L’Heureux said, crediting the efforts of local parents and supporters for pushing the province to keep the new school top of mind.

“I’m sure the pressure and the involvement of the community and the parents over the years has helped us get to this point. I’d like to thank them for all of their hard work.”