Scarborough residents call for continuous bus service on Kingston Road

The call is intensifying for a TTC bus route serving the whole of Kingston Road.

Kingston has seen some attention from the TTC in recent years, with new express routes and a dedicated bus line between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Yet community representatives are frustrated by the lack of a single continuous route for the street and are concerned its absence is hindering a recent economic resurgence.

“The need to transfer buses (on Kingston) is a big deterrent for local businesses,” said Gerard Arbour, who introduced an online petition calling for a dedicated bus service on Kingston, which has since garnered more than 530 signatures. "There's lots of change (on Kingston,) but we're only on the lower floor of a revitalization."

Arbour claims he’s lost many clients because of the lack of useful transit to his clinic at 2236 Kingston Rd.