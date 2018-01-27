Scarborough residents call for continuous bus service on Kingston Road

The call is intensifying for a TTC bus route serving the whole of Kingston Road.
Kingston has seen some attention from the TTC in recent years, with new express routes and a dedicated bus line between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Yet community representatives are frustrated by the lack of a single continuous route for the street and are concerned its absence is hindering a recent economic resurgence.
“The need to transfer buses (on Kingston) is a big deterrent for local businesses,” said Gerard Arbour, who introduced an online petition calling for a dedicated bus service on Kingston, which has since garnered more than 530 signatures. "There's lots of change (on Kingston,) but we're only on the lower floor of a revitalization."
Arbour claims he’s lost many clients because of the lack of useful transit to his clinic at 2236 Kingston Rd.
He said the petition was intended to poll interest in a continuous service for Kingston.
“I think it indicates some strong local support,” he said.
Scarborough East Coun. Paul Ainslie, who supports a continuous route, said he’s been stymied by the TTC in past efforts to establish a bus service running between the Pickering border to the east and Victoria Park Avenue to the west, on the grounds of low projected ridership.
The TTC did not respond to The Scarborough Mirror’s request for ridership projections or whether it still believes a continuous bus route for Kingston is unsustainable.
Ainslie admitted to being stunned when the TTC’s board of commissioners last week endorsed his community’s longtime plea for a seasonal bus service to Bluffer’s Park.
Emboldened by this victory, he said he is working with fellow south Scarborough councillors Gary Crawford and Jim Hart, with the support of Beaches-East York Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon (Kingston runs through her ward) to bring forth another proposal for a continuous bus route.
The rise in 18- to 34-year-olds making transit their number one transportation option warrants a second look at the establishment of a Kingston route linking the east with the west, said Ainslie.
“If we want to attract more Scarborough residents to transit, we should have more options,” he said.
While a continuous bus service is good for Kingston Road, it won't address conditions for communities adjacent to the street which rely greatly on the TTC, said transit advocate Dip Habib.
Orton Park Road, for example, has the 54B Lawrence route which outside of peak times runs infrequently and doesn't run all the way south to Kingston, said Habib who is the events manager for the East Scarborough Storefront.
“You’re waiting 35 to 45 minutes for a bus; if you have a job interview how will you go (by transit)?” said Habib. “More transit for Kingston is good, but it won’t help Orton Park, or Galloway Road.”
Ainslie said he approached TTC staff about expanding the 95 Ellesmere route to dip south to service Orton Park, but was told any modifications to the route would “inconvenience” other riders.
“Meanwhile we have all these people waiting a long time for buses,” he said.
The call is intensifying for a TTC bus route serving the whole of Kingston Road.
Kingston has seen some attention from the TTC in recent years, with new express routes and a dedicated bus line between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Yet community representatives are frustrated by the lack of a single continuous route for the street and are concerned its absence is hindering a recent economic resurgence.
“The need to transfer buses (on Kingston) is a big deterrent for local businesses,” said Gerard Arbour, who introduced an online petition calling for a dedicated bus service on Kingston, which has since garnered more than 530 signatures. "There's lots of change (on Kingston,) but we're only on the lower floor of a revitalization."
Arbour claims he’s lost many clients because of the lack of useful transit to his clinic at 2236 Kingston Rd.
He said the petition was intended to poll interest in a continuous service for Kingston.
“I think it indicates some strong local support,” he said.
Scarborough East Coun. Paul Ainslie, who supports a continuous route, said he’s been stymied by the TTC in past efforts to establish a bus service running between the Pickering border to the east and Victoria Park Avenue to the west, on the grounds of low projected ridership.
The TTC did not respond to The Scarborough Mirror’s request for ridership projections or whether it still believes a continuous bus route for Kingston is unsustainable.
Ainslie admitted to being stunned when the TTC’s board of commissioners last week endorsed his community’s longtime plea for a seasonal bus service to Bluffer’s Park.
Emboldened by this victory, he said he is working with fellow south Scarborough councillors Gary Crawford and Jim Hart, with the support of Beaches-East York Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon (Kingston runs through her ward) to bring forth another proposal for a continuous bus route.
The rise in 18- to 34-year-olds making transit their number one transportation option warrants a second look at the establishment of a Kingston route linking the east with the west, said Ainslie.
“If we want to attract more Scarborough residents to transit, we should have more options,” he said.
While a continuous bus service is good for Kingston Road, it won't address conditions for communities adjacent to the street which rely greatly on the TTC, said transit advocate Dip Habib.
Orton Park Road, for example, has the 54B Lawrence route which outside of peak times runs infrequently and doesn't run all the way south to Kingston, said Habib who is the events manager for the East Scarborough Storefront.
“You’re waiting 35 to 45 minutes for a bus; if you have a job interview how will you go (by transit)?” said Habib. “More transit for Kingston is good, but it won’t help Orton Park, or Galloway Road.”
Ainslie said he approached TTC staff about expanding the 95 Ellesmere route to dip south to service Orton Park, but was told any modifications to the route would “inconvenience” other riders.
“Meanwhile we have all these people waiting a long time for buses,” he said.
The call is intensifying for a TTC bus route serving the whole of Kingston Road.
Kingston has seen some attention from the TTC in recent years, with new express routes and a dedicated bus line between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations. Yet community representatives are frustrated by the lack of a single continuous route for the street and are concerned its absence is hindering a recent economic resurgence.
“The need to transfer buses (on Kingston) is a big deterrent for local businesses,” said Gerard Arbour, who introduced an online petition calling for a dedicated bus service on Kingston, which has since garnered more than 530 signatures. "There's lots of change (on Kingston,) but we're only on the lower floor of a revitalization."
Arbour claims he’s lost many clients because of the lack of useful transit to his clinic at 2236 Kingston Rd.
He said the petition was intended to poll interest in a continuous service for Kingston.
“I think it indicates some strong local support,” he said.
Scarborough East Coun. Paul Ainslie, who supports a continuous route, said he’s been stymied by the TTC in past efforts to establish a bus service running between the Pickering border to the east and Victoria Park Avenue to the west, on the grounds of low projected ridership.
The TTC did not respond to The Scarborough Mirror’s request for ridership projections or whether it still believes a continuous bus route for Kingston is unsustainable.
Ainslie admitted to being stunned when the TTC’s board of commissioners last week endorsed his community’s longtime plea for a seasonal bus service to Bluffer’s Park.
Emboldened by this victory, he said he is working with fellow south Scarborough councillors Gary Crawford and Jim Hart, with the support of Beaches-East York Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon (Kingston runs through her ward) to bring forth another proposal for a continuous bus route.
The rise in 18- to 34-year-olds making transit their number one transportation option warrants a second look at the establishment of a Kingston route linking the east with the west, said Ainslie.
“If we want to attract more Scarborough residents to transit, we should have more options,” he said.
While a continuous bus service is good for Kingston Road, it won't address conditions for communities adjacent to the street which rely greatly on the TTC, said transit advocate Dip Habib.
Orton Park Road, for example, has the 54B Lawrence route which outside of peak times runs infrequently and doesn't run all the way south to Kingston, said Habib who is the events manager for the East Scarborough Storefront.
“You’re waiting 35 to 45 minutes for a bus; if you have a job interview how will you go (by transit)?” said Habib. “More transit for Kingston is good, but it won’t help Orton Park, or Galloway Road.”
Ainslie said he approached TTC staff about expanding the 95 Ellesmere route to dip south to service Orton Park, but was told any modifications to the route would “inconvenience” other riders.
“Meanwhile we have all these people waiting a long time for buses,” he said.