University of Toronto explores study of Scarborough

Students may one day go to University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) to earn a degree in Scarborough.
Scarborough Studies, a Feb. 1 campus symposium “dedicated to the critical study of Scarborough,” aims to explore how people could teach Scarborough, or learn from it.
Scholarship on the former borough doesn’t seem a stretch, now that there are novels such as Scarborough, by Catherine Hernandez, films such as Wexford Plaza, and stronger interest in the area’s food cultures and art.
What started as a two-hour discussion for students and faculty “has become this enormous thing,” drawing interest from all over, says Niyosha Keyzad, a UTSC instructor who organized the event with fellow campus alumni.
Keyzad teaches Hernandez’s novel in her undergraduate English course and believes Scarborough – absorbed into Toronto 20 years ago but still distinct and evolving – is “promising and overdue” as a field of study.
In the short term, Scarborough could inspire a seminar series, but Keyzad thinks Scarborough Studies could be a major or minor some day.
Other presenters at the event, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 160 of the Arts and Administration Building, are from City Studies at UTSC, York University’s English department, and a social innovation hub at U of T called The Agency.
