University of Toronto explores study of Scarborough

Students may one day go to University of Toronto Scarborough (UTSC) to earn a degree in Scarborough.

Scarborough Studies, a Feb. 1 campus symposium “dedicated to the critical study of Scarborough,” aims to explore how people could teach Scarborough, or learn from it.

Scholarship on the former borough doesn’t seem a stretch, now that there are novels such as Scarborough, by Catherine Hernandez, films such as Wexford Plaza, and stronger interest in the area’s food cultures and art.

What started as a two-hour discussion for students and faculty “has become this enormous thing,” drawing interest from all over, says Niyosha Keyzad, a UTSC instructor who organized the event with fellow campus alumni.