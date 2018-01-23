New Your Ward News edition shocks, angers east Toronto residents

Scores of east Toronto residents are furious after copies of Your Ward News started arriving in their mailboxes in recent weeks.

Edited by Toronto resident James Sears and published by Leroy St. Germaine, the Upper Beach-based tabloid is currently at the centre of a hate crime investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, Sears, 54, and St. Germaine, 76, were arrested and charged by Toronto police with one count of wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely Jews; and wilful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group, namely women.

Under their bail conditions, the co-accused must give the courts 24 hours notice if they have a change of address and not communicate in any way with Warren or Lisa Kinsella, or Bernie Farber. The Kinsellas and Farber are members of a group called STAMP, a community coalition opposed to the spread of hate speech that has been heavily involved in an ongoing effort to stop Canada Post from delivering Your Ward News. That distribution ban is currently being appealed.

As part of their bail, Sears and St. Germaine were also barred from publicly distributing editions of Your Ward News printed between March 2015 to the fall of 2017, and were required to remove existing editions posted online between that same time frame. These two conditions have since been removed after a judge granted a defence bail variation application on Dec. 13.

The next court date for both Sears and St. Germaine is Feb. 14 at the College Park courthouse.

And while there was never any stipulation that the co-accused must not publish and distribute any future editions of Your Ward News, many in the community were incensed to receive a new edition of the paper.

One longtime Leslieville resident, who asked to not give his name, said he was “shocked” to see Your Ward News arrive at his home.

“I've looked at previous editions and found them to be toxic: homophobic, Islamophobic, racist and completely objectionable. I was relieved when they had been barred from using Canada Post, and was crestfallen when I saw it had been distributed in another way,” the area resident shared during a Facebook interview with Metroland.

“I'm just sick that this hateful rag continues to show up on our doorsteps. It doesn't represent my community or family/friends,” said 12-year area resident Lisa Crawley.