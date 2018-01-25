Development project for Bloor-Dufferin lands topic of upcoming meeting

A development that would transform the southwest corner of Bloor and Dufferin streets will be discussed at a meeting in February.

According to the proposal’s documents, the mixed-use project would create a new community with 2,219 units, 15,780 square metres of retail space and 4,900 square metres of office space.

A variety of building heights and built forms are planned for the roughly 7.3-acre site, which is owned by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), including mid-rises and four towers ranging in height from 25 to 47 storeys.

Kent School would be reused as a community hub and office space that would be integrated into a larger building. A public plaza is proposed at the northeast corner of the site and a year-round public park is proposed facing Croatia Street.

There will also be a new public street and a new accessible private road connecting Croatia to Bloor, the documents added.

In December 2016, the provincial government announced it would be helping the TDSB and the City of Toronto in creating a new school and community hub in the area by contributing $20 million toward the project.

The new school will replace the former Brockton High School building at the site, and will serve approximately 900 students. It will be the new home of Bloor Collegiate Institute and Alpha II Senior Alternative School.

The TDSB approved the relocation of the schools to the former Brockton High School building in 2013. At the same time, it declared the site surplus.

The meeting will take place on Feb. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Bloor Collegiate Institute, located at 1141 Bloor St. W.

For more information on the project, visit www.bloordufferin.com.

